Evolet Pony vs Hero Lectro C3i

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Hero Lectro C3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
C3i
Hero Lectro C3i
STD
₹29,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
55-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49929,999
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49929,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
848644

