Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPony vs Dash

Evolet Pony vs Hero Electric Dash

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
55-60 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49950,000
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49950,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8481,074

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    A safety staff member sits inside a robotaxi autonomous vehicle developed by Baidu Apollo as it drives along a street in Beijing on April 22, 2022.&nbsp;
    Pony.ai, Baidu get permits for driverless ride-hailing in Beijing city area
    28 Apr 2022
    The new Honda Dash 125 has been priced at RM6,449 (equivalent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh).
    2022 Honda Dash 125 facelift launched with large wheels, sportier ergos
    15 Apr 2022
    An autonomous vehicle of self-driving car startup Pony.ai is seen during a government-organised tour to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in China. (Representational photo)
    Toyota-backed Pony.ai's driverless testing permit suspended post accident
    14 Dec 2021
    Hero has introduced the latest Euro-5-compliant XPulse 200 4V in Turkey.&nbsp;
    Hero XPulse 200 4V launched in Turkey along with Dash 110, 125 scooters
    21 Jun 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     