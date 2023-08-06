In 2023 Evolet Pony or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
In 2023 Evolet Pony or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Evolet Pony Price starts at 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Soul Price starts at 52,861 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Pony up to 55-60 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour.
