Evolet Pony or Fujiyama Spectra Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at 39,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fujiyama Spectra Pro Price starts at 54,384 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 55-60 km/charge and the Spectra Pro has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge. Evolet offers the Pony in 1 colour.