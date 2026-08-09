In 2026 Evolet Pony or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Pony Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Pony up to 80 km/charge and the Derby has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Pony vs Derby Comparison