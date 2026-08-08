In 2026 Evolet Polo or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Gracy i Comparison