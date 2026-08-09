In 2026 Evolet Polo or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Evolet
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.