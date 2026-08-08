In 2026 Evolet Polo or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Polo vs Shiga Comparison