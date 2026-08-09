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Evolet Polo vs YObykes Yo Edge DX

In 2026 Evolet Polo or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Polo vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Polo Yo edge dx
BrandEvoletYObykes
Price₹ 44,499₹ 62,000
Range80-100 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.8 kWh
Charging Time-10 Hours

Filters
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yo Edge DX
YObykes Yo Edge DX
Edge STD
₹62,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Evolet Polo Visual Comparison

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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm145 mm
Length
1800 mm1750 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg98 kg
Height
750 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
400 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker withdual tube technologySwing Arm with Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Mobile App Connectivity, E-ABS ,Micro Charger with Auto Cut-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.8 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49965,472
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49962,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,472
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,407

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