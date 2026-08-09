In 2026 Evolet Polo or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Polo vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Evolet
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours