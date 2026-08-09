In 2026 Evolet Polo or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Polo vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Evolet
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours