In 2026 Evolet Polo or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Evolet
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.