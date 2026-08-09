In 2026 Evolet Polo or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Nexa
|Brand
|Evolet
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hours