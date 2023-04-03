Saved Articles

Evolet Polo vs Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy

In 2024 Evolet Polo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ujaas eZy
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy
eZy LA 48V
₹31,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
60-65 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49931,880
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49931,880
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
956685

