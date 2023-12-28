In 2024 Evolet Polo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Evolet Polo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA Price starts at 34,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 60-65 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo LA in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less