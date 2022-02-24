In 2026 Evolet Polo or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Polo vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Evolet
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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