In 2026 Evolet Polo or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Polo vs Sport Comparison