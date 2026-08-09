In 2026 Evolet Polo or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Polo vs Zest 110 Comparison