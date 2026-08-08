In 2026 Evolet Polo or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Polo vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Evolet
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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