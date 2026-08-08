In 2026 Evolet Polo or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Evolet
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.