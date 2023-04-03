Saved Articles

Evolet Polo vs Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Toutche Heileo H200
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
Heileo H200 STD
₹53,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49953,900
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49953,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,158

