In 2024 Evolet Polo or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 60-65 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.