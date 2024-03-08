HT Auto

In 2024 Evolet Polo or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Polo Zepop
BrandEvoletRowwet
Price₹ 44,499₹ 61,770
Range80-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-7 Hrs.

Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-65 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
1800 mm-
Kerb Weight
96 kg-
Height
750 mm-
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
400 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker withdual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Mobile App Connectivity, E-ABS ,Micro Charger with Auto Cut-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah72 V/28 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLAlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49965,338
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49961,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,404

