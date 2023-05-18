Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPolo vs Dual

Evolet Polo vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 Evolet Polo or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49958,992
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49958,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,267

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
    BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
    18 May 2023
    Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
    Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
    31 Jul 2023
    The Volkswagen ID GTI concept looks more like a Polo rather than a Golf in terms of size.
    Volkswagen ID. GTI concept previews a sleek electric hatchback, could mark VW Polo's comeback to India
    4 Sept 2023
    The Volkswagen Polo Sedan is the rebadged version of the Virtus
    Indian-made Volkswagen Virtus launched in South Africa: Here’s what’s different
    3 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     