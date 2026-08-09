hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPolo vs QV60

Evolet Polo vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2026 Evolet Polo or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Polo Qv60
BrandEvoletNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 44,499₹ 54,625
Range80-100 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Evolet Polo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
170 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg70 kg
Height
750 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
695 mm-
Width
400 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-65 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Double shocker withdual tube technology-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Mobile App Connectivity, E-ABS ,Micro Charger with Auto Cut-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.92 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49958,350
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49954,625
RTO
00
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,254

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers