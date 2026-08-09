In 2026 Evolet Polo or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Qv60
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.