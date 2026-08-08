In 2026 Evolet Polo or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.