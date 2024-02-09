In 2026 Evolet Polo or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs LXS 2.0 Comparison