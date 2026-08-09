In 2026 Evolet Polo or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs XGT X One Comparison