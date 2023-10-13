In 2024 Evolet Polo or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Evolet Polo or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 60-65 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less