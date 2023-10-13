Saved Articles

Evolet Polo vs Komaki X2 Vogue

In 2024 Evolet Polo or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X2 Vogue
Komaki X2 Vogue
X2 Vouge STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49949,749
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49947,000
RTO
01,410
Insurance
01,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,069

