In 2026 Evolet Polo or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|S1
|Brand
|Evolet
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
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