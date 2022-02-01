In 2026 Evolet Polo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Polo vs Grazia Comparison