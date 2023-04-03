Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPolo vs Grazia

Evolet Polo vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 Evolet Polo or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60-65 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49987,979
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49975,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9561,891

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Volkswagen CEO said the automaker is nearly done with launching new ICE-powered cars.
    Volkswagen says next Passat, Tiguan and T-Roc are among its last ICE cars
    3 Apr 2023
    Used cars like Tata Nexon, Tata Tiago, and Volkswagen Polo could be good buys if you are considering safe and affordable models.
    Tata Nexon to Volkswagen Polo: These are the safe and affordable used cars in India under 10 lakh
    31 Jul 2023
    The Volkswagen ID GTI concept looks more like a Polo rather than a Golf in terms of size.
    Volkswagen ID. GTI concept previews a sleek electric hatchback, could mark VW Polo's comeback to India
    4 Sept 2023
    The Volkswagen Polo Sedan is the rebadged version of the Virtus
    Indian-made Volkswagen Virtus launched in South Africa: Here’s what’s different
    3 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     