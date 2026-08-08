In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Winn
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.42 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|-