In 2024 Evolet Polo or Hero Lectro Kinza 7S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Kinza 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price). The range of Polo up to 60-65 km/charge and the Kinza 7S has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Hero Lectro offers the Kinza 7S in 2 colours.