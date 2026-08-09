In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|C5x
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours