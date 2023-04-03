Saved Articles

Evolet Polo vs Hero Lectro C5i

In 2024 Evolet Polo or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Polo
Evolet Polo
EZ
₹44,499*
*Ex-showroom price
C5i
Hero Lectro C5i
STD
₹29,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,49929,999
Ex-Showroom Price
44,49929,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
956644

