In 2024 Evolet Polo or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price).
The range of Polo up to 60-65 km/charge and the C5i has a range of up to 30 km/charge.
Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours.
