In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Polo vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-