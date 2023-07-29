In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Polo vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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