In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Polo vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-