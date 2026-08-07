In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Polo vs HF 100 Comparison