In 2026 Evolet Polo or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. Polo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Polo vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Evolet
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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