In 2026 Evolet Polo or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Polo Price starts at Rs. 44,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Polo up to 80-100 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour.
Polo vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Polo
|Cutie
|Brand
|Evolet
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 44,499
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.