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Evolet Derby vs Zelio Legender

In 2026 Evolet Derby or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Derby vs Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Derby Legender
BrandEvoletZelio
Price₹ 78,999₹ 65,000
Range80-100 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh-
Charging Time3-4 Hours (100%)4 Hours

Filters
Derby
Evolet Derby
Classic
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Legender
Zelio Legender
Gel
₹65,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Evolet Derby Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1930 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Additional Storage
Yes25 L
Kerb Weight
76 kg-
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
750 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80-100 km150 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dauble shocker whith dual tube technologySping loaded - Dual
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)4 Hours
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree12 Degree
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes25 L
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
E-ABS-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years1 Year
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,74668,520
Ex-Showroom Price
78,99965,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7473,520
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7781,472

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