In 2026 Evolet Derby or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Derby vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Derby
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Evolet
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 78,999
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|10 Hours