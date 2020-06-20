Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesDerby vs Victor

Evolet Derby vs TVS Victor

In 2024 Evolet Derby or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Derby
Evolet Derby
EZ
₹46,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start Only-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Range
60-65 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,49957,877
Ex-Showroom Price
46,49957,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9991,244

