In 2026 Evolet Derby or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Derby vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Derby
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Evolet
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 78,999
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|4-7 Hrs.