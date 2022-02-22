Saved Articles

Evolet Derby vs Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor

In 2024 Evolet Derby or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Derby
Evolet Derby
EZ
₹46,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Techo Electra Raptor
Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor
Raptor STD
₹57,423*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
60-65 km/charge90 - 100 km/Charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,49957,423
Ex-Showroom Price
46,49957,423
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9991,234

