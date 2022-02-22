In 2024 Evolet Derby or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Evolet Derby or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 60-65 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 90 - 100 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less