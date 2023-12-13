Saved Articles

Evolet Derby vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2024 Evolet Derby or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Derby
Evolet Derby
EZ
₹46,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W1700 W
Range
60-65 km/charge84 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,49961,791
Ex-Showroom Price
46,49961,791
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9991,328

