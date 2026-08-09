In 2026 Evolet Derby or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Derby vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Derby
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 78,999
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|3-4 Hours (100%)