In 2026 Evolet Derby or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 80-100 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour.
Derby vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Derby
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Evolet
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 78,999
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|6-8 Hrs.