In 2024 Evolet Derby or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Evolet Derby or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at 53,692 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 60-65 km/charge and the Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less