In 2024 Evolet Derby or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at 61,311 (ex-showroom price). The range of Derby up to 60-65 km/charge and the Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour.